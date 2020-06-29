This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's one hour a day - this is not arcane maritime law': Coe backs whereabouts rule

The American sprinter claimed a purposeful attempt was made to get him to miss a test in December, his third missed test in a year.

By AFP Monday 29 Jun 2020, 6:08 PM
13 minutes ago 218 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5136471
File photo of Christian Coleman.
Image: PA
File photo of Christian Coleman.
File photo of Christian Coleman.
Image: PA

WORLD ATHLETICS CHIEF Sebastian Coe says no athlete should “minimise the importance of the whereabouts rule” after 100m world champion Christian Coleman missed three doping tests in a 12-month period.

The American sprinter, who was provisionally suspended earlier this month, risks a two-year ban that would rule him out of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old said in a statement on Twitter that he was the victim of “a purposeful attempt to get me to miss a test” in December last year. He said he was out shopping for Christmas presents and had not received a phone call. 

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the anti-doping arm of World Athletics, said “a phone call is discretionary and not a mandatory requirement”.

lord-coe-file-photo Coe pictured last year. Source: Mike Egerton

“It’s not really our policy to comment on unresolved cases — this is now quite properly a matter for the AIU,” Coe told BBC Sport, but he added it was “not a good story (for athletics)”.

“No athlete should minimise the importance of the whereabouts rule,” said Coe. 

The whereabouts rule is to protect the athletes, it’s to protect their reputations and it’s to make sure that we move as hard and as fast as we can to drug-free sport.

“It’s one hour a day — this is not arcane maritime law, this is not complicated.

“The vast majority of athletes make sure they don’t miss those tests. They have to take it seriously.”

Coleman, who clocked 9.76sec to win 100m gold in Doha in September 2019 said he had never taken drugs.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie