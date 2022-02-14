Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 15 February 2022
Advertisement

I heard him choking – Alert Ellis Genge on coming to aid of Sebastian Negri

Italy flanker Negri has thanked the England player for his actions.

By Press Association Monday 14 Feb 2022, 11:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,555 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5683278
Italy's Sebastian Negri goes off injured.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Italy's Sebastian Negri goes off injured.
Italy's Sebastian Negri goes off injured.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

ELLIS GENGE HAS revealed the “horrible” moment when he saw Italy flanker Sebastian Negri choking on the floor in England’s Guinness Six Nations victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

Negri was hurt during a second-half collision with Nick Isiekwe and, after Genge alerted medics to the gravity of the situation, he received lengthy treatment before being driven from the pitch on a motorised cart.

Italy have announced that Negri sustained “head trauma” and he will now follow the return-to-play protocols for concussion.

“I heard him choking so I gave him a slap to see if he reacted,” Genge said.

“He just carried on choking so I didn’t know if he had swallowed his tongue – that’s why I tried to roll him on to his side.

“I’m not a master in medicine, but I’m pretty sure you are supposed to put them in the recovery position so I tried to do that. I was quickly ushered away by the medics so I let them just carry on.

“It’s horrible when that happens. I don’t know Seb very well personally, but a lot of my friends played at Hartpury College with him and apparently he’s a lovely bloke.

“He’d just come on and he’s a big player for them and for that to happen wasn’t nice to see. I hope he’s well. I really do. I really don’t like seeing people being hurt like that.

“When you are on the pitch you think rugby is the be-all and end-all, but you are definitely brought back down to earth quickly and realise reality when something like that happens.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Negri used social media to thank Genge for his speedy intervention.

“Thank you so much @EllisGenge appreciate all you did. You are a top man. All good this side and feeling a lot better wishing you and all the @EnglandRugby lads all the best for the rest of the @SixNationsRugby. Catch up with you soon, Safe travels back home today,” Negri tweeted.

Ireland legend Rob Kearney joined host Seán Burke, Murray Kinsella and Eimear Considine for the first episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness. Rob speaks about his most euphoric moment in a green jersey, life after retirement, a “brutal” return to the GAA pitch, and his skincare routine. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie