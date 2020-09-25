BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 25 September 2020
Swede Soderberg withdrawn from Irish Open after 'contact' tests positive for Covid-19

The 30-year-old will now self-isolate for 14 days while his playing partners continue to play.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 25 Sep 2020, 11:28 AM
Sebastian Soderberg has tested negative for Covid-19 but has been withdrawn as a precaution.
Image: PA
SEBASTIAN SODERBERG HAS been withdrawn from this week’s Irish Open after the Swede was notified of a contact who has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from the European Tour reports that the notification was received yesterday evening after Soderberg had completed his first round. The contact was identified from before he entered the tournament bubble at Galgorm.

The 30-year-old has tested negative on site in Northern Ireland, but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precaution.

He will now self-isolate for 14 days while his playing partners, Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland and Scott Hend of Australia will continue playing.

The full statement reads:

“The European Tour has withdrawn Sebastian Soderberg from this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after the Swede was notified of a contact who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“The notification was received yesterday evening – Thursday, 24 September– after Sebastian had completed his first round, and identified from before he entered the tournament bubble at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

“He has tested negative on site in Northern Ireland but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precaution following consultation with Public Health authorities in Northern Ireland.

“In accordance with public health guidelines, Sebastian will self-isolate for a total of 14 days and will be supported throughout that period by European Tour medical and event staff.

“His playing partners, Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland and Scott Hend of Australia will complete their second rounds today as a two-ball, teeing off at 10.20am.”

The second round got underway today after a delay due to frost.

