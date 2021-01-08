BE PART OF THE TEAM

Haller leaves West Ham for Ajax 18 months after signing for club record fee

The Ivory Coast international scored 14 goals in 50 appearances for the Hammers.

By Press Association Friday 8 Jan 2021, 10:34 AM
Sebastien Haller has left West Ham for Ajax.
Image: Joe Giddens/PA
Image: Joe Giddens/PA

WEST HAM STRIKER Sebastien Haller has joined Ajax in a deal reported by the Dutch club to be worth a record €22.5 million euros.

The Ivory Coast international, who joined the Hammers from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 for a club record fee of €50m (£45m), has signed a contract with the Eredivisie side until June 2025.

West Ham said in a statement: “West Ham United would like to thank Sebastien for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for his future career.”

Haller made 50 appearances in all competitions for the club and scored 14 goals during his 18-month stay.

Hammers boss David Moyes is set to be handed the funds to land a replacement in the current transfer window, having been linked with a number of strikers.

