Here are the potential semi-final pairings for the All-Ireland senior hurling championship

CORK’S VICTORY OVER Antrim and Wexford’s win against Kerry in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals ensure the path to the 17 July has taken shape.

At Corrigan Park, Kieran Kingston’s outfit ran out 2-19 to 3-27 winners while in Austin Stack Park, it finished 0-18 to 3-30.

The Rebels face Galway next Saturday in their quarter-final, while Wexford will take on Clare. The GAA first seek to avoid provincial final repeats in semi-finals and then provincial game repeats in semi-finals, so there will be no need for a final four draw after next weekend.

Here are the scenarios:

Limerick, Kilkenny, Clare and Galway = Limerick v Galway and Kilkenny v Clare.

Limerick, Kilkenny, Clare and Cork = Limerick v Cork and Kilkenny v Clare.

Limerick, Kilkenny, Wexford and Galway = Limerick v Galway and Kilkenny v Wexford.

Limerick, Kilkenny, Wexford and Cork = Limerick v Wexford and Kilkenny v Cork.

The quarter-finals are set for Saturday 18 June with the semi-finals to take place on 2-3 July.