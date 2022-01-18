Membership : Access or Sign Up
FBD Insurance secures naming rights deal for Semple Stadium

The historic ground will be known as ‘FBD Semple Stadium’ for the next five years.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 12:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,590 Views 2 Comments
Tipperary stars Steven O’Brien, Cait Devane, Pádraic Maher and Niamh Martin alongside Tomás Ó'Midheach (FBD Insurance chief executive) and Michael Berkery (chairman FBD Trust).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
TIPPERARY GAA HAS agreed a five-year deal with FBD Insurance for the naming rights of Semple Stadium. 

The Irish company already sponsors the Tipperary Club Championships (football and hurling) and the Tipperary Camogie Championships.

Announcing an expansion to their partnership today, it was revealed that the Thurles ground will be renamed ‘FBD Semple Stadium’.

“We are really pleased that FBD Insurance have agreed to support FBD Semple Stadium for the next five years,” said Con Hogan, chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee.

“The stadium is a hugely important asset, not alone for Tipperary but for the GAA at provincial and national level, and we plan to continue to develop and enhance the facility over the coming years. The support of FBD will go a long way in enabling us to do just that.”

Tipperary hurler Pádraic Maher added: “I think the new partnership with FBD will offer a huge boost to Tipperary GAA and to Semple Stadium. As a player, it’s great to see home-grown companies coming on board to offer their backing to sport.

“I am looking forward to having many more memorable occasions in FBD Semple Stadium as both a player and supporter.”

