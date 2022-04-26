Sene Naoupu cleared to play in Six Nations finale as red card against England not upheld

IRISH INTERNATIONAL SENE Naoupu has been cleared to play for Ireland against Scotland in the final round of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations this weekend.

With five players absent owing to sevens commitments, Naoupu was drafted into the Irish team for last week’s 69-0 hammering to England, during which she was given a second-half red card for a high tackle on England’s Emily Scarratt.

Scarratt left the field for a HIA but later returned.

Naoupu appealed the decision to a three-person panel today, accepting that the challenge was an act of foul play but arguing it was worth of a yellow card, rather than a red. The panel reviewed video footage of the challenge and decided that the challenge was a result of recklessness on Naoupu’s part and that the contact was indirect, thus ruling it worthy of a yellow, rather than red card.

Advertisement

Hence Naoupu will be available for Ireland’s final game with Scotland, which kicks off at 8pm at Ravenhill on Saturday.