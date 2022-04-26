Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 26 April 2022
Advertisement

Sene Naoupu cleared to play in Six Nations finale as red card against England not upheld

Naoupu was sent off for a high tackle in the second half of Ireland’s hammering against England last weekend.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 4:18 PM
13 minutes ago 199 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5748136
Sene Naoupu.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sene Naoupu.
Sene Naoupu.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRISH INTERNATIONAL SENE Naoupu has been cleared to play for Ireland against Scotland in the final round of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations this weekend. 

With five players absent owing to sevens commitments, Naoupu was drafted into the Irish team for last week’s 69-0 hammering to England, during which she was given a second-half red card for a high tackle on England’s Emily Scarratt. 

Scarratt left the field for a HIA but later returned. 

Naoupu appealed the decision to a three-person panel today, accepting that the challenge was an act of foul play but arguing it was worth of a yellow card, rather than a red. The panel reviewed video footage of the challenge and decided that the challenge was a result of recklessness on Naoupu’s part and that the contact was indirect, thus ruling it worthy of a yellow, rather than red card. 

Hence Naoupu will be available for Ireland’s final game with Scotland, which kicks off at 8pm at Ravenhill on Saturday. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie