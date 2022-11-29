Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 29 November 2022
Advertisement

Koulibaly the hero as Senegal progress to potential last-16 clash with England

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr and Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly gave Senegal a 2-1 win over Ecuador.

1 hour ago 1,825 Views 0 Comments
Kalidou Koulibaly's first international goal sent Senegal into the knockout rounds for the first time since 2002.
Kalidou Koulibaly's first international goal sent Senegal into the knockout rounds for the first time since 2002.
Image: Francisco Seco/AP

Senegal 2-1 Ecuador

KALIDOU KOULIBALY SCORED a second-half winner as Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to finish second in Group A and book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr kept his cool to slot in a penalty spot just before half-time, but Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo equalised in the 68th minute.

Senegal, though, were soon back in front when captain Koulibaly fired the ball home following a free-kick to send his side into the knockout stage – and a potential showdown with England.

Former West Ham and Everton striker Enner Valencia – scorer of three goals in the first two games – shook off an ankle problem to start for Ecuador, who would have qualified with a draw.

Senegal, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions, had a great chance inside the opening two minutes when the ball ran through the penalty area to Idrissa Gueye, but the Everton midfielder dragged his shot wide.

Youssouf Sabaly then played Boulaye Dia into the right side of the box, but his low, angled shot went across the face of goal and past the far post before Sarr cut in from the left and curled a shot wide of the top corner.

Senegal, who beat hosts Qatar after losing their opening group match against the Netherlands, were awarded a penalty just before half-time when Piero Hincapie collided into Sarr.

The Hornets frontman got up to take the spot-kick himself and calmly rolled the ball past Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

After seeing lots more possession, Ecuador equalised in the 68th minute when Brighton midfielder Caicedo lashed the ball in from close range following a corner.

Senegal, though, were soon back in front from a set-piece of their own with 20 minutes left.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Chelsea defender Koulibaly arrived at the far post to fire home his first international goal when a deep free-kick had been knocked back across the six-yard box.

Ecuador went on the offensive again as Aliou Cisse’s men sat back to protect their lead.

While Ecuador pushed forward, they looked vulnerable on the counter, with Dia firing just wide as the Lions of Teranga held out for a memorable victory to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in 20 years.

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie