Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 17 May 2022
Advertisement

Senegal's president supports PSG star amid homophobia accusations

Idrissa Gana Gueye missed a Ligue 1 game against Montpellier on Saturday during which players were to wear rainbow jerseys.

By AFP Tuesday 17 May 2022, 8:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,404 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5766824
Idrissa Gana Gueye (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Idrissa Gana Gueye (file pic).
Idrissa Gana Gueye (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SENEGAL’S PRESIDENT Macky Sall on Tuesday tweeted his support for Paris Saint-Germain footballer Idrissa Gana Gueye, who is facing homophobia accusations in France.

“I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious beliefs must be respected,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Senegalese international midfielder missed a Ligue 1 game against Montpellier on Saturday during which players were to wear rainbow jerseys in support of the LGBTQ movement. He was absent for ”personal reasons” rather than injury, according to coach Mauricio Pochettino.

That prompted radio station RMC to posit that he had deliberately avoided the game so as not to wear the shirt.

Gueye also missed a match last year on a day dedicated to the fight against homophobia.

He and fellow players are adored in Senegal. He was part of the team that won the country’s first African Cup of Nations in February against Egypt.

In Senegal, where 95% of the population is Muslim, homosexuality is widely considered a deviance. ”Acts against nature” between people of the same sex are punishable by one to five years in prison.

Messages of support for Gueye have poured in on social media and from leading figures in politics, the arts and sport.

Sports Minister Matar Ba in a statement on Monday night said: “When you sign (with a club), it’s to play football. It’s not to promote anything or put aside your beliefs.”

Former Prime Minister Mahammed Boun Abdallah Dionne encouraged Gueye on Twitter.

“Hang in there, Gainde,” he wrote on Tuesday, using the Wolof word for lion — a nickname for the national team’s players — in a post accompanied by Koran verses.

Boubacar Boris Diop, a writer who won this year’s prestigious Neustadt International Prize for Literature, expressed his “total solidarity with Idrissa Gana Gueye” on Twitter.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In Senegal, people have been posting the president’s tweet and photos of Gueye on a pilgrimage to Mecca on WhatsApp.

Gueye has not spoken publicly about why he missed the match. Contacted by AFP, people close to him declined to explain why he did not play.

Anti-homophobia campaigners say the reason for his absence is clear.

“He pulled this stunt last year,” said Bertrand Lambert, the president of Panam Boyz and Girlz United, a Paris-based football club with a focus on inclusivity and diversity. “There’s no doubt about his intentions.”

Gueye blamed gastroenteritis for his absence from the event last year.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie