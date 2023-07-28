Harrington finishes with an eagle to climb the leaderboard at The Senior Open

LAST UPDATE | 25 minutes ago
PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON SAVED his best for last with a closing eagle on the 18th hole as he climbed the leaderboard at The Senior Open.
The Dubliner was looking to fight his way back into contention after a disappointing opening round of four-over par 75 at Royal Porthcawl on Thursday.
And he immediately set about putting that right with blistering start to his second round, making five birdies in his first eight holes before his momentum stalled with a double-bogey at nine.
Much of Harrington’s good work looked set to be undone in the final holes when he went double bogey-bogey on 16 and 17.
But he saved the day with a nerveless eagle putt on the 504-yard par-five 18th, signing for a round of three-under par 68.
Harrington moves to one-over par for the tournament, currently good enough for a share of 17th place, and six shots behind overnight leader Miguel Angel Jiminez ahead of the Spaniard’s second round.
Meanwhile, Leona Maguire has slipped back to one-over after a mixed second round at the Evian Championship in France, which is the penultimate Ladies Major of the season.
Maguire carded a two-over 73 to leave her a tie for 40th, with Paula Reto of South Africa sitting at the top of the leaderboard on eight-under.
The Cavan native, who opened with a 70, picked up two birdies in the first four holes but she suffered her first setback with a bogey on the fifth hole. Another bogey followed on the 11th and a double-bogey on the 16th. There was some respite with a birdie on the 15th but she finished with a third bogey of the round on the 18th to leave her on one-over overall.
At the time of writing, Stephanie Meadow is one-over par on the day thru seven holes of her second round, and one-under par for the tournament.
