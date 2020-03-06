Sensational last-gasp winner as Waterford snatch victory

Waterford FC 2

Derry City 1

Brendan White reports from the RSC

SHANE GRIFFIN scored a 94th-minute winner as Waterford FC snatched all three points with a 2-1 win at home to Derry City on Friday night.

Stephen Mallon gave the visitors the lead but Sam Bone’s superb strike levelled before the break. Deep into stoppage time, Shane Griffin stepped up to fire home from 25 yards and seal the Blues’ first home win of the season.

Kevin O’Connor was first to threaten but his free kick on five minutes was over the bar. With the visitors settling into the tie, former Blues player Walter Figueira went close midway through the half. The striker raced to the near post to meet a Steven Mallon cross, but his strike from deep inside the area was just wide of the far post.

Michael O’Connor had the first attempt on target for Alan Reynolds’ side on 29 minutes, but his left-footed shot was well saved and held by Derry ‘keeper Peter Cherrie.

Derry took the lead on 32 minutes. Kevin O’Connor fouled Jamie McDonagh on the right, who in turn played a quick free kick to Mallon and he shot left-footed past Brian Murphy at the near post.

But the teams were level at the break when a brilliant effort levelled one minute before the break. Kevin O’Connor’s corner kick saw Graham Cummins link up with Ali Coote before setting up Sam Bone to rifle an unstoppable left-footed strike past a helpless Peter Cherrie into the top corner.

Poor Sam Bone after scoring a worldy and Shane Griffin pops up with this...#WeAreWaterfordFC #Blues pic.twitter.com/GJ7DoQGhei — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) March 6, 2020

O’Connor’s set pieces were causing more trouble in the second period, but Cherrie did well to tip his curling deadball around the corner.

Derry hit the attack and created a good chance of their own; Jack Malone looked set to strike on goal but Kevin O’Connor made a vital tackle.

At the other end, Michael O’Connor went close for the home side. Substitute Will Longbottom and Kevin O’Connor combined to set up the attacker, but he headed narrowly wide.

O’Connor went close again with his head, but he was just off target, this time from Shane Griffin’s corner kick.

The home side had more of the ball as they looked for a winner — Akin Odimayo went through down the right, but Cherrie saved well.

But Waterford grabbed all three points with a stunning strike deep into stoppage time. Michael O’Connor’s shot was blocked and the ball dropped to Shane Griffin and he smashed home past Cherrie from 25 yards in the 94th minute.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy, Tyreke Wilson, Graham Cummins, Robbie McCourt, Kevin O’Connor, Sam Bone, Akin Odimayo, Ali Coote (Will Longbottom 75), John Martin (Shane Griffin 75), Matty Smith, Michael O’Connor.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie, Eoin Toal, Colm Horgan, Danny Lupano, Ciaron Harkin, Jamie McDonagh (Conor Clifford 73), Conor McCormack, Tim Nilsen (Adam Liddle 69), Stephen Mallon, Mark McChrystal, Walter Figueira (Jack Malone 62).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

