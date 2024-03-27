All-Ireland winning coach departs Meath set-up before Joe McDonagh Cup campaign

AFTER A DISAPPOINTING league campaign, Meath hurling manager Seoirse Bulfin has handed in his resignation.

Limerick native Bulfin had previously been involved in Davy Fitzgerald’s managerial set-ups with Waterford, Clare and Wexford and was a Clare coach when they won the All-Ireland in 2013, after initially meeting Fitzgerald in 2003 and connecting through Limerick IT.

Bulfin had taken over as Meath manager at the end of the 2022 summer, having served as coach for the previous year.

Advertisement

In his time in charge the Royals won the Christy Ring Cup and Division 2B of the hurling league.

This campaign hasn’t reached the same heights and after an opening round win over Kildare, they were beaten by Carlow, Kerry, Laois and Down. However, with the shake-up in the national hurling league, there was no relegation for teams in Division 2A this season.

However, Bulfin handed in a letter of resignation to Meath county board that read as follows;

‘I am writing to inform you of my intention to resign as Senior Hurling Manager with immediate effect due to personal and family commitments.

The last two and a half years have been immensely satisfying and enjoyable, culminating in winning the League and Christy Ring double last year.

The organisation and professionalism shown by the coaching team with whom I’ve worked with over the course of three seasons, and who left no stone unturned in our quest to do our very best for Meath GAA, and Meath hurling in particular is to be commended.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all members of Coiste na Mí, Senior Hurling backroom members and players who made the last three seasons so enjoyable. I would like to wish the very best of luck to all involved with Meath GAA going forward.’

Meath county board stated, ‘Coiste na Mí C.L.G. wish to put on record our thanks to Seoirse for his work with the team both as manager over the last two seasons and as head coach prior to his appointment as manager. We wish him every success in the future.’