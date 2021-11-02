Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 2 November 2021
Disgraced ex-Fifa officials Blatter and Platini charged with fraud over €1.8m payment

Swiss prosecutors have today indicted the pair, who have been banned from football since 2015.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 3:19 PM
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini.
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DISGRACED EX-FIFA PRESIDENT Sepp Blatter and former Uefa chief Michel Platini have been indicted in Switzerland for offences including “fraud”, the Swiss Attorney General announced today. 

“Both are accused of unlawfully arranging a payment of two million Swiss Francs (€1.8m) from the Fifa to Michel Platini,” said the statement from the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG).

It said both men could face charges of “misappropriation”, “criminal mismanagement” and “forgery of a document”.

Platini, 66, is also accused of “fraud”, participating in both “misappropriation” and “criminal mismanagement” as well as “forgery of a document”.

The case stems from the 2011 payment to Platini that earned both men bans from football in 2015.

The Swiss statement said that the payment was for consultancy work done by Platini for then Fifa president Blatter, now 85, between 1999 and 2002.

It said that there was a written contract for annual compensation of 300,000 Swiss Francs (€187,400 at the time) which “was invoiced by Platini on each occasion and paid in full by Fifa.”

Over eight years later, said the statement, “Platini demanded a payment in the amount of CHF 2 million. With Blatter’s involvement, Fifa made a payment to Platini in said amount at the beginning of 2011. The evidence gathered by the OAG has corroborated that this payment to Platini was made without a legal basis. This payment damaged Fifa’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini.”

The OAG said it will present its findings to the Federal Criminal Court, in Bellinzona, which will decide whether to try the two former executives’.

Simple fraud is punishable by five years in prison “or a fine” under Swiss law.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

