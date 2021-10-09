Serbia edge Luxembourg to go top of Ireland's group

SERBIA MOVED above Portugal to the top of Group A with a 1-0 win over Luxembourg tonight.

Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic scored the game’s only goal with a cool finish in the 68th minute to hand his side all three points.

Elsewhere, England remain four points clear at the top of Group I after second-placed Albania won 1-0 against Hungary in Budapest.

Poland are a point further back in third after seeing off San Marino 5-0 and next face Albania in Tirana on Tuesday.

Sweden moved within a point of Group B leaders Spain thanks to a 3-0 win over Kosovo in Solna.

Alexander Isak scored a magnificent goal to cap a brilliant individual display, with Robin Quaison and Emil Forsberg also on the scoresheet.

Sweden also have a game in hand on Spain, who they visit in their final qualifier next month.

Greece kept their hopes of pushing into the top two themselves alive as two late goals secured a 2-0 win in Georgia.

The Greeks remain unbeaten and are three points behind Sweden and also have a game in hand on Spain.

Ukraine ended a run of five straight draws with a 2-1 victory in Finland to consolidate their grip on second place in Group D.

The Euro 2020 quarter-finalists are two points ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who beat Kazakhstan 2-0, and four points behind France.

European 2022 World Cup qualifying results on Saturday:

Group A

Azerbaijan 0 Republic of Ireland 3 (Robinson 7, 39, Ogbene 90)

Luxembourg 0 Serbia 1 (Vlahovic 68)

Group B

Georgia 0 Greece 2 (Bakasetas 90-pen, Pelkas 90+5)

Sweden 3 (Forsberg 29-pen, Isak 62, Quaison 79) Kosovo 0

Group C

Lithuania 3 (Lasickas 18, Cernych 82, 84) Bulgaria 1 (Despodov 64)

Switzerland 2 (Zuber 45+3, Fassnacht 90+1) Northern Ireland 0

Group D

Kazakhstan 0 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 (Prevljak 25, 66)

Finland 1 (Pukki 29) Ukraine 2 (Yarmolenko 4, Yaremchuk 34)

Group F

Scotland 3 (McGinn 30, Dykes 57, McTominay 90+4) Israel 2 (Zahavi 5, Dabbur 32)

Faroe Islands 0 Austria 2 (Laimer 26, Sabitzer 48)

Moldova 0 Denmark 4 (Skov Olsen 23, Kjaer 34-pen, Norgaard 39, Maehle 44)

Group I

Andorra 0 England 5 (Chilwell 17, Saka 40, Abraham 59, Ward-Prowse 79, Grealish 86)

Hungary 0 Albania 1 (Broja 80)

Poland 5 (Swiderski 10, Brolli 20-og, Kedziora 50, Buksa 84, Piatek 90+1) San Marino 0

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

