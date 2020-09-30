Serena Williams withdraws from French Open through injury

SERENA WILLIAMS HAS pulled out of the French Open ahead of her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova.

The 23-time grand slam champion came into the tournament nursing an Achilles injury she picked up during her semi-final defeat at the US Open earlier this month.

Williams said: “After I warmed up – it was a very short warm-up – I talked to my coach and I was like, ‘What do you think?’ We both thought about it and we really realised that it likely wasn’t the best for me to play today.

“I love playing in Paris, I really wanted to give an effort here. My Achilles didn’t have time to properly heal. I’m struggling to walk so that’s kind of a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover.”

Williams’ withdrawal means her wait to equal Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record goes on. Court won 24 Grand Slam titles, with Williams one behind on 23. Her last Grand Slam win came at the Australian Open in 2017, however, and she has since lost two Wimbledon and US Open finals.