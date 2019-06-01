This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 1 June, 2019
Serena's Slam history bid halted in Roland Garros shock

Sofia Kenin stunned the superstar in straight sets.

By AFP Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 8:08 PM
Serena Williams will have to wait for her 24th major title.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Serena Williams will have to wait for her 24th major title.
Serena Williams will have to wait for her 24th major title.
Image: Imago/PA Images

SERENA WILLIAMS’ BID bid to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title was thwarted again today when she was knocked out of the French Open 6-2, 7-5 by US compatriot Sofia Kenin in the third round.

It was 37-year-old’s earliest exit at the Slams since a third round loss to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon in 2014.

Kenin, the 20-year-old world number 35, will face eighth seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia for a place in the quarter-finals.

Three-time Roland Garros champion Williams was attempting to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors.

“There’s a lot of emotions now,” said Kenin who wasn’t even born when Williams made her Paris debut in 1998.

“Serena is such a great champion and I have all the respect for her. I had to fight for every point.”

Williams, who has still to add to her majors collection since she returned to the tour after giving birth to her daughter, fired 30 winners and 34 unforced errors.

© – AFP, 2019 

AFP

