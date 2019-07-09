Williams has Court's record in sight as she powers into Wimbledon semi-final

SEVEN-TIME CHAMPION Serena Williams has reached her 12th Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday, fighting hard to defeat unseeded American compatriot Alison Riske in three sets.

The 37-year-old Williams, who is two wins away from equalling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles title record haul of 24, looked far from convincing as Riske pushed her the whole way over an engrossing two-hour duel.

However, Williams served it out with an ace to seal her 97th win at Wimbledon, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

She will play either Britain’s French Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta or Czech veteran Barbora Strycova for a place in the final, while earlier Simona Halep advanced through to the last four.

Halep reached her second Wimbledon semi-final with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 victory over China’s Zhang Shuai.

Halep, the seventh-seeded former world number one, will face either Elina Svitolina, the eighth seed from Ukraine, or Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic for a place in the final.

Halep in action on Tuesday. Source: Adam Davy

Zhang, bidding to become just the second Chinese woman to reach the semi-finals, led 4-1 in the first set and held four break points for a 5-1 lead.

“I fought hard in the first set, even if I was down 4-1,” said 27-year-old Halep, a former French Open champion.

“I knew I had to be strong, play aggressive as much as possible and I did it great.

“I have energy, I feel fresh, I feel healthy, I feel confident when I step on the court.”

Romania’s Halep last made the last-four in 2014 when she was beaten by Eugenie Bouchard.

- © AFP 2019

