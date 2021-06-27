Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Advertisement

Serena Williams the latest tennis star to opt out of the Olympics

The 39-year-old has four Olympic gold medals and made her debut at the Sydney Games in 2000.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 2:23 PM
32 minutes ago 551 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5478974
Serena Williams speaking to the press today at Wimbledon.
Image: AELTC/Florian Eisele
Serena Williams speaking to the press today at Wimbledon.
Serena Williams speaking to the press today at Wimbledon.
Image: AELTC/Florian Eisele

SERENA WILLIAMS IS the latest big-name tennis player to announce she will not be travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The 39-year-old, who has four gold medals and made her debut at the Sydney Games in 2000, had previously said she was reluctant to go because she would not be able to take three-year-old daughter Olympia with her.

Speaking at her pre-Wimbledon press conference, Williams said: “I’m actually not on the Olympic list – not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.”

She declined to explain her reasoning, adding: “There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.”

Williams joins Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in deciding not to compete in Tokyo, while Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have not yet committed to taking part.

Asked whether it would be difficult not playing at the Games after such a long association with the event, Williams said: “In the past it’s been a wonderful place for me. I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”

There was never a question about whether Williams would resume her bid for a 24th grand slam singles title at Wimbledon, as she is able to include Olympia in her bubble at the official hotel.

Many pundits view the All England Club as the most likely venue if Williams is finally to equal Margaret Court’s record, with her serve an even bigger weapon and a lot of players not particularly comfortable on grass, while Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka are both missing.

Williams reached the final in 2018 and 2019, losing in straight sets to Angelique Kerber and Halep, respectively, and has not played a match on grass for two years.

The sixth seed, who will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round on Tuesday, said: “I think that the women’s draw is so deep, regardless who you play.

“You really have to show up now. There’s no longer matches that are going to be a sure walk-through. You just have to really have your head in, have your game on.”

Williams has not won a grand slam title since the Australian Open in 2017 but remains the biggest scalp in women’s tennis.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

She said: “It’s definitely made me better. I’ve had a big X on my back since ’99, since I won the US Open. When players play me that hard every single tournament, every single match, every single grand slam, it just doesn’t matter where, you just get better.

“It’s been difficult mentally when someone might beat you and they lose directly in the next round almost every time. At the end of the day, that’s why I’m Serena.”

Williams, meanwhile, has spoken to Novak Djokovic about the Professional Tennis Players Association, the independent organisation set up by the Serbian and Canada’s Vasek Pospisil that has caused friction with the ATP.

“We spoke about it,” said Williams. “I haven’t had a ton of time to gather my thoughts yet. He’s definitely reaching out to a lot of people to get different opinions, different thoughts, just to try to figure out what he’s doing.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie