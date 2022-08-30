Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 30 August 2022
Advertisement

Serena Williams still only show in town as New York celebrates latest victory

The 40-year-old announced that the US Open would likely be her last tournament but she secured progress with a first-round win over Danka Kovinic.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 7:53 AM
1 hour ago 1,857 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5852700
Serena Williams salutes the crowd.
Image: John Minchillo
Serena Williams salutes the crowd.
Serena Williams salutes the crowd.
Image: John Minchillo

NEW YORK CELEBRATED the career of Serena Williams in raucous fashion last night but the party is not over thanks to her US Open first-round victory against Danka Kovinic.

Williams announced earlier this month that the the tournament would very likely be her last , bringing an end to a 27-year career that has seen her transcend tennis.

But the 40-year-old is first and foremost a tremendous competitor and she ensured at least one more night under the lights with a 6-3 6-3 triumph.

Broadway may be several miles away from the rather down-at-heel borough of Queens where Flushing Meadows sits but there was only one show in town this New York night.

A record crowd had come to worship their queen and the noise grew louder and louder as a montage voiced by Queen Latifah played of Williams’ six singles titles at Flushing Meadows.

Then out came the woman herself, dressed, as only she could be, in a self-designed gown and shoes featuring diamonds, crystals and gold.

spu-s-new-york-tennis-us-open-womens-singles Williams serves during her win. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

“I think when I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming,” she said later. “It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling. It’s a feeling I’ll never forget. That meant a lot to me.”

The diamonds in her hair twinkled in the lights while among her family and friends sat courtside was four-year-old daughter Olympia wearing a matching outfit and beads in her hair like the ones her mother sported for her maiden triumph 23 years ago.

It was all a little unfair on Kovinic, who had walked onto court to polite applause some minutes earlier, busying herself with her pre-match routines as the noise swept around her.

Film director Spike Lee, one of a number of celebrities in attendance, performed the coin toss before both players tried to compose themselves and focus on what was demonstrably no ordinary tennis match.

Williams had won just one singles match since the French Open last spring but Kovinic has not been in good form either, losing her previous five matches.

Nerves were very evident from both, particularly in the form of early double faults, but, with a wall of noise greeting every Williams winner, she began to give the crowd what they wanted.

She was certainly moving better than she had in defeat by Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati earlier this month, and her serve and groundstrokes increased in penetration as the match wore on.

us-open-tennis Danka Kovinic returns a shot. Source: John Minchillo

The second set, while not vintage Williams, was an indication that this valedictory lap may yet have some way to go as she set up a clash with second seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

In Cincinnati, Williams had walked straight off court, eschewing the celebration planned for her, but here she was able to embrace the moment as a post-match ceremony saw her venerated by Billie Jean King and Oprah Winfrey.

I do feel different,” she said. “I think I was really emotional in Toronto and Cincinnati. It was very difficult. I’m not saying it’s not difficult now. It’s extremely difficult still because I absolutely love being out there.

“The more tournaments I play, I feel like the more I can belong out there. That’s a tough feeling to have, and to leave knowing, the more you do it, the more you can shine.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“I’ll have plenty of time soon to do all that,” she said. “I just am so grateful that they see that. I can see it, too, but I don’t overthink about it. I’m still here for the time being, just enjoying it.

“I feel grateful that I can have that impact. I never thought I would have that impact, ever. I was just a girl trying to play tennis in a time where I could develop this impact and be a voice.”

Williams will also play doubles with sister Venus and, an enigma to the end, refused to completely shut the door on further appearances.

“I’ve been pretty vague about it, right,” she said. “I’m going to stay vague because you never know.”

us-open-tennis Williams celebrates her win. Source: John Minchillo

“But it’s time for me to evolve to the next thing. I think it’s important because there’s so many other things that I want to do.”

The 40-year-old has kept a low profile since announcing her decision in an essay in Vogue earlier this month while Williams’ fellow players, particularly those she directly inspired to follow in her footsteps, have been queuing up to venerate her legacy.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie