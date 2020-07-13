This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brother of Spurs defender Serge Aurier shot dead in France

Christopher Aurier was fatally wounded when he was shot in an incident in Toulouse.

By AFP Monday 13 Jul 2020, 11:00 AM
File photo of Serge Aurier.
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE YOUNGER BROTHER of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier was killed in a shooting in Toulouse on Monday, according to a police source.

When emergency services arrived on the scene at 5:00 am local time, the 26-year-old was injured in the abdomen and he later died in hospital, the fire service said.

A source close to the investigation said the gunman fled.

According to local radio, the victim was Christopher Aurier, who plays for French fifth-division team Toulouse Rodeo.

He came through the youth academy at Lens like his older brother, an Ivorian international and former Paris Saint-Germain full-back, but failed to breakthrough at the highest level.

About the author
AFP

