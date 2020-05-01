This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aguero: Players 'scared' to return to play during pandemic

Clubs are currently in talks over restarting the league next month.

By Press Association Friday 1 May 2020, 8:10 AM
27 minutes ago 228 Views 1 Comment
Sergio Aguero.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER Sergio Aguero insists players are “scared” to return to action during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League clubs will hold further talks on how the season can resume, branded Project Restart, at their next shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

The campaign has been suspended since 13 March and while clubs want to finish the season, Aguero believes players are reluctant.

“The majority of players are scared because they have children and families,” Aguero told Argentinian TV station El Chiringuito.

“I’m scared but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people. I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend.

“They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you. That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know.”

“When one person is ill we will think ‘oh what’s happening here?’ I hope a vaccine will be found soon so that this all ends.”

All games are expected to be held behind closed doors with the possibility some matches will be available on free-to-air TV.

Manchester City are second in the table 25 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who needed just two wins to clinch the title before the season was halted.

