SERGIO AGUERO CAME off the bench to score a 73rd-minute winner, as Man City beat Sheffield United 1-0 in the Premier League this evening.

Meanwhile, Irish internationals Shane Long and Michael Obafemi started in attack together for the first time, as Southampton won 2-0 away at Crystal Palace.

Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong got the goals for the Saints.

More to follow

