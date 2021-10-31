Sergio Aguero taken to hospital for tests after feeling chest discomfort in Barcelona draw

Barcelona’s Sergio Aguero, second left, lasted less than 45 minutes against Alaves.

SERGIO AGUERO WAS taken to hospital for a cardiac exam after leaving the field early as Barcelona began life after Ronald Koeman with an uninspiring 1-1 draw at home to Alaves in La Liga.

Former Manchester City striker Aguero was making his first start at the Nou Camp since his summer transfer but his evening lasted just 41 minutes.

The 33-year-old Argentinian reported chest discomfort and appeared to be suffering breathing problems, although he managed to walk from the field as he was replaced by Philippe Coutinho.

A tweet from Barcelona read: “@aguerosergiokun reported chest discomfort and has been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac exam.”

Barca’s interim manager Sergi Barjuan said: “I asked him and he told me he was dizzy. I was told he went to hospital. I don’t know anything else.”

