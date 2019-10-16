This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sergio Aguero walks away unscathed after car accident en route to Man City training

The forward walked away unharmed from the incident ahead of this weekend’s match against Crystal Palace.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 3:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,771 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4853960
Aguero in action against Tottenham.
Image: Martin Rickett
Aguero in action against Tottenham.
Aguero in action against Tottenham.
Image: Martin Rickett

SERGIO AGUERO WAS involved in a car accident on the way to Manchester City training on Wednesday morning.

The Argentinian forward was en route to the Etihad Campus facility centre when he was involved in the crash.

Aguero walked away unscathed from the accident, though the striker’s Range Rover was not so lucky as the car had severe damage to the front right wheel.

The forward did not require any medical treatment following the crash, which was deemed to be nothing serious ahead of this weekend’s match against Crystal Palace.

Wednesday’s incident isn’t the first involving Aguero and automobile accidents, with the forward having previously been involved in another accident two years ago.

Aguero was a passenger in a taxi in Amsterdam at the time before the vehicle struck a pole, causing broken ribs for the Manchester City star.

The striker had been the recipient of some time off during the international break, as he was not included in Argentina’s squad to take on Germany and Ecuador due to an unspecified injury.

The 31-year-old forward has once again been in fine form for the defending Premier League champions this season, as he is currently level with Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham atop the league’s goalscoring charts through eight matches played.

Both Aguero and Abraham have netted eight goals each this campaign, with Manchester City currently sitting second in the league eight points behind unblemished Liverpool and one point ahead of third-place Arsenal.

Aguero has appeared in one of Manchester City’s two Champions League games, featuring in a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb while sitting out the club’s 3-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk to start the competition.

Manchester City are set to face Crystal Palace this weekend as the club looks to regain a bit of momentum lost in a 2-0 defeat to Wolves just before the international break.

After that, the focus will turn back towards the Champions League and a match against Italian side Atalanta.

Atalanta currently sit bottom of the group with zero points through two games, while both Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk sit on three points through those two matches.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie