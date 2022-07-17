Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I won't stand for nonsense like that' - Garcia to quit European Tour amid LIV row

Garcia is ready to forfeit another appearance at the Ryder Cup, pointing to criticism from former captain Thomas Bjorn.

Sergio Garcia.
Image: Alastair Grant
Image: Alastair Grant

SERGIO GARCIA SAYS he is set to quit the DP World Tour amid the fallout over the Spaniard’s decision to join the controversial rebel series LIV Golf.

Garcia, who holds the record for the number of points won at Ryder Cups, would also be forfeiting his chance to participate in the biennial clash between Europe and the USA should he resign from the tour.

“The truth is I am quite sure about what I am going to do with the DP World Tour, I will probably leave it,” said Garcia after finishing the British Open on two-under-par. 

“I want to play where I am wanted. I like to feel loved and in the European Tour I don’t feel loved at the moment.” Garcia said it was a clash with one of his former Ryder Cup captains Thomas Bjorn at the BMW International Open in June that has led to his decision to leave the tour.

“Thomas Bjorn came to us in the BMW Championship and said ‘all the players don’t want you to be here’” said Garcia.

“That isn’t nice and I am at the age where I won’t stand for nonsense like that.”

Garcia was just one of 24 players signed up to the LIV circuit to play in the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews this week.

However, their path to play in the majors could soon be blocked if LIV events are not awarded world rankings points.

“If I don’t play the majors then I don’t play them. In truth, that doesn’t bother me much,” Garcia said.

“It would be a shame to not play the Ryder Cup, but playing as I’m playing, I wouldn’t be playing it anyway.”

The 42-year-old ended his wait for a major win at the Masters in 2017, but saved his best for the Ryder Cup, where he was part of six European wins.

