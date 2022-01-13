Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 13 January 2022
Sergio Parisse's Six Nations return put on hold

Parisse will miss at least the first two games with a wrist injury but may be fit to face Ireland.

By AFP Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 4:19 PM
27 minutes ago 974 Views 0 Comments
Image: Baratoux Loic/ABACA
Image: Baratoux Loic/ABACA

ITALY’S MOST-CAPPED player Sergio Parisse will miss their two opening matches of this year’s Six Nations as he recovers from a wrist issue, head coach Kieran Crowley said on Thursday.

In December, former captain Parisse, 38, said he was ready for a Test return after last playing for his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, when his ‘farewell’ match against New Zealand was wiped out by a typhoon.

The Toulon No. 8 last featured for his club in early December due to the injury and they have had three games postponed owing to coronavirus cases.

The Azzurri start their campaign in France on February 6 before hosting England the following weekend.

They travel to Ireland on February 27 before finishing their tournament by hosting Scotland and heading to Wales.

“He hasn’t played the last three-four weeks due to the Covid-19 situation,” Crowley told reporters.

“We discussed and agreed that plan would be that he’ll play with his club, they have four matches in the next weeks.

“Then we’ll reconsider a call-up for the Ireland match or for the two others. He needs to rediscover some confidence after such a long time without playing,” he added.

Parisse is set to feature for Toulon on Saturday as they head to Worcester Warriors in the European Challenge Cup.

Italy squad

Backs (14): Pierre Bruno, Monty Ioane, Tommaso Menoncello, Federico Mori, Edoardo Padovani; Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Marco Zanon; Giacomo Da Re, Paolo Garbisi, Leonardo Marin; Callum Braley, Alessandro Fusco, Stephen Varney

Forwards (19): Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Braam Steyn, Manuel Zuliani; Niccolo Cannone, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza, David Sisi; Pietro Ceccarelli, Danilo Fischetti, Ivan Nemer, Tiziano Pasquali, Cherif Traore, Giosue Zilocchi; Epalahame Faiva, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Giacomo Nicotera


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey review Munster-Ulster, discuss some interesting Irish moves, and weigh up the potential for a salary cap in the URC

AFP

