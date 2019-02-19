Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash

ITALY HEAD COACH Conor O’Shea has been hit by a significant blow ahead of his side’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland.

Italian captain Sergio Parisse has been ruled out of Sunday afternoon’s game at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico due to concussion, the Italian Rugby Federation confirmed this afternoon.

With games against England and France to come, Parisse continues to follow the return-to-play protocols. However, the clash with Ireland will come too soon for the talismanic number eight.

Parisse picked up the knock after being introduced as a second-half substitute for Stade Francais in their Top 14 defeat to Lyon on Saturday.

In Italy’s opening game of this year’s championship, the 35-year-old surpassed Brian O’Driscoll’s record of 65 Six Nations appearances.

