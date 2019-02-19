This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash

The talismanic number eight picked up a knock while on club duty with Stade Francais.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,984 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4501579
Italy's Sergio Parisse.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Italy's Sergio Parisse.
Italy's Sergio Parisse.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ITALY HEAD COACH Conor O’Shea has been hit by a significant blow ahead of his side’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland.

Italian captain Sergio Parisse has been ruled out of Sunday afternoon’s game at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico due to concussion, the Italian Rugby Federation confirmed this afternoon.

With games against England and France to come, Parisse continues to follow the return-to-play protocols. However, the clash with Ireland will come too soon for the talismanic number eight.

Parisse picked up the knock after being introduced as a second-half substitute for Stade Francais in their Top 14 defeat to Lyon on Saturday.

In Italy’s opening game of this year’s championship, the 35-year-old surpassed Brian O’Driscoll’s record of 65 Six Nations appearances.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    Scotland playmaker Russell ruled out of France clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    IRELAND
    Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    Ireland and England 'have New Zealand's number' at World Cup, says ex-All Blacks captain
    Munster pair Farrell and Beirne link up with Ireland squad ahead of Italy trip
    SCOTLAND
    Dropping Parra and Lopez nothing to do with their criticism of coaching, insists Brunel
    Dropping Parra and Lopez nothing to do with their criticism of coaching, insists Brunel
    Experienced Clermont duo Parra and Lopez left out in the cold for Scotland clash
    Healy, Mageean and Barr lead the way to Glasgow as strong Irish team named for European Indoors

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie