Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

'I will return' - Sergio Ramos sheds tears at Real Madrid farewell press conference

Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 12:55 PM
25 minutes ago 845 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5469538

SERGIO RAMOS BROKE down in tears as he said goodbye to Real Madrid.

The skipper will leave the Bernabeu this summer after 16 years at the club.

His contract expires at the end of the month and he was unable to agree a new deal.

Ramos won four European Cups, four World Club Cups, three European Super Cups, five league titles, two Copa del Reyes and is Madrid’s second most decorated player in their history behind Paco Gento.

At a farewell press conference the 35-year-old said: “You’re never prepared to say adios to Real Madrid but the moment has arrived, this is a see you soon because sooner or later I will return to Real Madrid.

“I’ll always keep Real Madrid in my heart. A marvellous stage in my life is over, but a new exciting future awaits and I am looking forward to showing my level and winning some more trophies.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I would like to thank the fans, they carried me in their arms at all times. I would have liked to say goodbye at the Bernabeu. But I will always carry you in my heart.”

He made 671 appearances for Madrid but only 15 league starts last term after an injury-plagued season and was left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie