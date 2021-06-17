'I will return' - Sergio Ramos sheds tears at Real Madrid farewell press conference

SERGIO RAMOS BROKE down in tears as he said goodbye to Real Madrid.

The skipper will leave the Bernabeu this summer after 16 years at the club.

His contract expires at the end of the month and he was unable to agree a new deal.

Ramos won four European Cups, four World Club Cups, three European Super Cups, five league titles, two Copa del Reyes and is Madrid’s second most decorated player in their history behind Paco Gento.

At a farewell press conference the 35-year-old said: “You’re never prepared to say adios to Real Madrid but the moment has arrived, this is a see you soon because sooner or later I will return to Real Madrid.

“I’ll always keep Real Madrid in my heart. A marvellous stage in my life is over, but a new exciting future awaits and I am looking forward to showing my level and winning some more trophies.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I would like to thank the fans, they carried me in their arms at all times. I would have liked to say goodbye at the Bernabeu. But I will always carry you in my heart.”

He made 671 appearances for Madrid but only 15 league starts last term after an injury-plagued season and was left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.