Thursday 5 September, 2019
Sergio Ramos on target as Spain maintain 100% record

La Roja’s victory came in their first game since Robert Moreno was confirmed as coach on a permanent basis.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 10:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,476 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4797867
Spain's Sergio Ramos, right, celebrates after scoring.
Image: Vadim Ghirda
Spain's Sergio Ramos, right, celebrates after scoring.
Spain's Sergio Ramos, right, celebrates after scoring.
Image: Vadim Ghirda

SPAIN MAINTAINED THEIR 100% record in Euro 2020 qualifying with a 2-1 away win over Romania in Group F.

Sergio Ramos’ 10th penalty for his country opened the scoring in Bucharest on Thursday, with Paco Alcacer adding Spain’s second early in the second half.

The Euro 2012 winners had to survive a fightback as substitute Florin Andone scored his first Romania goal since 2015, but the hosts could not find an equaliser despite Diego Llorente’s late red card.

La Roja’s victory came in their first game since Robert Moreno was confirmed as coach on a permanent basis after Luis Enrique stepped down, the former Barcelona boss this week revealing his nine-year-old daughter, Xana, has died from bone cancer.

Spain’s intent and incision was evident from the off, Ciprian Tatarusanu twice denying Alcacer in the first six minutes, with defenders Ramos and Jordi Alba then both kept out.

Romania looked to be holding Spain at bay until George Puscas’ challenge on Dani Ceballos saw referee Deniz Aytekin point to the spot, with Ramos easily converting the resulting penalty.

Spain’s lead was duly doubled within two minutes of the restart, Saul Niguez bisecting the Romania defence for Alba to square a low cross to Alcacer, who could not miss.

Moreno’s side let Romania back into the game, though, Andone capitalising on slack Ramos marking to nod a clever Puscas headed pass beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Spain had to see out the last 11 minutes with 10 men after Llorente clumsily brought down Puscas as he raced through on goal, but after Kepa brilliantly kept out an injury-time Puscas header with his left leg, they have five wins from five.

