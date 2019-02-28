Sergio Ramos handed two-game European ban for deliberate booking

Ramos got himself deliberately booked during the last-16 first leg tie against Ajax.

REAL MADRID DEFENDER Sergio Ramos has been handed a two-game suspension by Uefa for deliberately getting himself booked during his team’s Champions League last-16, first leg against Ajax.

The Spaniard was already set to miss the second leg, with Real holding a 2-1 aggregate lead, but will now miss the first leg of the quarter-finals as well, should Real qualify.

Uefa said they had punished Ramos “for clearly receiving a yellow card on purpose’.

Ramos suggested in an interview after the match that he had been booked intentionally so as to avoid the risk of a suspension in the quarter-finals, although he later backtracked on those comments.

However, Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have now adjudged that Ramos had deliberately got himself booked and have issued an additional ban, meaning he will miss the first leg of the quarter-final should Real progress.

“The CEDB has decided to suspend the Real Madrid CF player Sergio Ramos for two (2) Uefa competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible for clearly receiving a yellow card on purpose,” read a Uefa statement.

“The two-match suspension includes the automatic one-match suspension for the repeated cautions.”

