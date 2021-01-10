Inter miss chance to close gap on Serie A leaders after Roma draw

Roma's Gianluca Mancini is celebrated by teammates after his later leveller.

GIANLUCA MANCINI’S LATE header earned Roma a 2-2 draw as Inter Milan lost ground in the Serie A title race.

Mancini glanced home a header from Gonzalo Villar’s cross with four minutes remaining to earn the hosts a draw and leave Inter three points adrift of city rivals AC Milan at the top of the table.

Two goals in seven second-half minutes from Milan Skriniar and Achraf Hakimi had turned the game Inter’s way after Lorenzo Pellegrini’s deflected opener for Roma. But Mancini’s late leveller kept third-placed Roma three points behind Inter.

Juventus are up to fourth after a 3-1 home win over 10-man Sassuolo, who had Pedro Obiang sent off in first-half stoppage-time.

The hosts soon capitalised on their numerical advantage when Danilo opened the scoring after 50 minutes, but Sassuolo equalised through Gregoire Defrel shortly afterwards. Late goals from Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured victory.

Tiemoue Bakayoko headed a stoppage-time winner as Napoli snatched a 2-1 victory at Udinese.

Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring in the 15th minute after VAR awarded the visitors a penalty after a blatant foul on Hirving Lozano was missed by the on-field officials.

Udinese equalised through Kevin Lasagna before half-time but Bakayoko, on loan from Chelsea, won it late on.

Lazio piled more misery on Parma, who dropped to 19th in the table after second-half goals from Luis Alberto and Felipe Caicedo.

Dusan Vlahovic scored the only goal of the game as Fiorentina won 1-0 against Cagliari while Verona kept up their bright start to the campaign with a 2-1 win over Crotone, who are now bottom.