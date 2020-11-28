BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 28 November 2020
Advertisement

Ronaldo-less Juve stumble to fifth draw from nine under Pirlo, while Inter move second with big win

Juve now sit fifth, three points behind leaders AC Milan who have a game in hand over the long-reigning champions.

By AFP Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 10:30 PM
56 minutes ago 695 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5282364
Newly promoted Benevento Calcio celebrate their 1-1 draw with champions Juve at full-time.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Newly promoted Benevento Calcio celebrate their 1-1 draw with champions Juve at full-time.
Newly promoted Benevento Calcio celebrate their 1-1 draw with champions Juve at full-time.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUVENTUS AGAIN SHOWED their reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo as their superstar attacker was absent for a 1-1 draw at promoted Benevento — managed by a former Juve frontman, Filippo Inzaghi — on Saturday, while Serie A title rivals Inter Milan beat high-flying Sassuolo 3-0 to move second.

The champions’ fifth draw in nine league matches leaves Andrea Pirlo’s side fifth, three points behind leaders AC Milan ahead of their match with Fiorentina on Sunday.

Ronaldo did not play after scoring in Juventus’s 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros on Tuesday which sealed their berth in the Champions League last 16.

“(Ronaldo) had a little problem and he wanted to play anyway in the Champions League,” said Pirlo.

“He had played many games with the national team, it is normal for him to get tired and rest.”

italy-benevento-calcio-vs-juventus-fc Andrea Pirlo's side find themselves outside of the top four early doors. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala started up front in Ronaldo’s absence.

And Morata, who scored the late winner on Tuesday, opened the scoring in the 21st minute after collecting Federico Chiesa’s cross-pitch pass to bring his tally to eight goals in all competitions this season.

But Gaetano Letizia’s volley just before the break earned a point for Benevento.

Dybala wasted chances to score his first league goal this season, including four minutes from time with goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo tipping over the bar.

Morata also missed opportunities to rescue Juventus before being shown a red card after the final whistle for arguing with the referee.

In Emilia-Romagna, Antonio Conte’s Inter bounced back from the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid which left their Champions League hopes dangling by a thread, inflicting this season’s first defeat on Sassuolo.

Inter move second ahead of Sassuolo, with both teams on 18 points after nine games, two points behind AC Milan and one ahead of Conte’s old team Juve.

imago-20201128 Inter celebrate a goal against Sassuolo. Source: Imago/PA Images

“I’d like to congratulate my players on how they did today,” said Conte.

“It’s not easy, especially at Inter, because many people can’t wait to criticise, to throw mud at us.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“But we are unified and such situations should provide us with more strength.”

A minute’s silence was observed before both games in memory of Diego Maradona with a photo of the former Argentina and Napoli star projected on giant screens in the 10th minute, as players stopped to applaud the former Argentina and Napoli star.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring with his second goal in as many league matches in the fourth minute, following good work from Lautaro Martinez and poor defending from Sassuolo’s Vlad Chiriches.

It was a nightmare match for Chiriches who 10 minutes later accidently turned a powerful Arturo Vidal centre into his own net, with the Romanian later limping off with a muscular problem.

Roberto Gagliardini added a third just before the hour mark, sealing a win that will boost Inter before Tuesday’s European trip to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

“Two goals down to Inter after 13 minutes, it gets tough,” said Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi.

“But to grow you have to fall and have days like this.”

Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young came on in place of Lautaro and Sanchez for the final 10 minutes, with the Belgian forward having a goal ruled out for offside.

Conte also brought on Christian Eriksen, who looks set to leave Inter in January after just one year. The Danish midfielder came on for Ivan Perisic for the final five minutes to make his first appearance in over a month.

“In January, if (Eriksen) has not taken part in some matches, he will be the first to ask to be transferred,” Inter’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta said before the game.

“Last January we took a market opportunity, let’s not forget that we bought him for €20 million and he’s a very good player.

“The coach has the right and duty to field the 11 players who give the most answers and guarantees.”

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie