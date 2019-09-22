This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Serie A game halted due to racist abuse

The game at the Stadio Ennio Tardini was briefly stopped as an announcement was read over the stadium loudspeaker.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 7:45 PM
27 minutes ago 2,394 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4820268
With just over a half hour gone in the Serie A game at Stadio Ennio Tardini, referee Daniele Orsato signalled for the game to be stopped after Dalbert indicated he'd heard the abuse.
With just over a half hour gone in the Serie A game at Stadio Ennio Tardini, referee Daniele Orsato signalled for the game to be stopped after Dalbert indicated he'd heard the abuse.
With just over a half hour gone in the Serie A game at Stadio Ennio Tardini, referee Daniele Orsato signalled for the game to be stopped after Dalbert indicated he'd heard the abuse.

FIORENTINA’S MATCH AT Atalanta on Sunday was briefly halted in the first half due to racist abuse directed toward defender Dalbert.

With just over a half hour gone in the Serie A game at Stadio Ennio Tardini, referee Daniele Orsato signalled for the game to be stopped after Dalbert indicated he’d heard the abuse. 

The game was brought to a halt as an announcement was read over the stadium loudspeaker imploring fans to halt the abuse. 

The statement was drowned out by boos and whistles from the Atalanta supporters. 

After a brief pause the game was resumed, with Fiorentina leading 1-0 after a goal from Federico Chiesa. 

The incident on Sunday was yet another blight on Italian football, with the racist behaviour of some fans under the spotlight in the early season. 

Inter forward Romelu Lukaku was also the subject of racist abuse in a game at Cagliari earlier this month. 

As Lukaku stepped up to take a penalty, Cagliari supporters directed monkey chants toward the striker.

Despite the audible chants, ​Serie A ruled earlier this week that Cagliari would not be punished for the incident. 

In announcing their decision, Serie A stated the chants could not be proven to be discriminatory due to the amount of other noise coming from the stands.

Last weekend, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie was subjected to racist chants from Hellas Verona fans, another incident in a discouraging start to the season in Italy. 

After the game, Hellas Verona issued a defiant statement on Twitter insisting that their fans had not racially abused Kessie. 

“Racist chants against Kessie? Insults against [Gianluigi] Donnarumma? Maybe someone was baffled by the decibel of the Gialloblu supporters,” the club tweeted. 

[We heard] unavoidable whistles against the referee’s decisions which still leave us very perplexed today. 

“And then, lots of cheers for our gladiators at the end of the match. Let’s not stumble on clichés and old labels. Respect for Verona and its people.”

On Saturday, AC Milan announced prior to the derby against Inter that they would be launching an anti-racism task force to tackle discrimination in Italian football.

The Milan derby, which Inter won 2-0 in part thanks to a goal from Lukaku, was rebranded the “Derby Against Racism.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie