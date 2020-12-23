BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 23 December 2020
Advertisement

Hernandez heads in late winner to leave AC Milan top of Serie A for winter break

Lazio recovered from 2-0 down only to let the game slip again.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 11:11 PM
6 minutes ago 193 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5310309
Image: Francesco Scaccianoce
Image: Francesco Scaccianoce

THEO HERNANDEZ NODDED in a late winner to keep AC Milan top of Serie A heading into the winter break with a 3-2 victory over Lazio.

Milan are one point ahead of city rivals Inter who earlier extended their winning run to seven games with a 2-1 success over Hellas Verona.

Lazio had come from two goals down thanks to Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile but French defender Hernandez headed in his third goal in as many games in injury time to seal all three points.

Milan shook off the continued absence of injured star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to continue their unbeaten run which goes back to last March as they target a first Serie A title since 2011.

The two Milan clubs have surged ahead of their rivals, with Roma moving up to third, six points behind Inter, after a 3-2 win over Cagliari.

“The key thing now is stay around the top of the table,” said Inter coach Antonio Conte. 

“We have to keep going down this road. We’re focusing on ourselves and doing the best we can.

“It’s a seventh consecutive league win, that has to build morale and confidence.”

Napoli dropped from third to fifth, two points behind Roma, despite Lorenzo Insigne scoring late to rescue a 1-1 draw at home with rock-bottom Torino.

Reigning champions Juventus are sixth — 10 points adrift of top spot — after crashing to their first Serie A defeat of the season, 3-0 at home against Fiorentina on Tuesday.

“It’ll certainly be a more even league, because many teams have strengthened and want to have their say,” added Conte, as the Milan clubs try to deny Juventus a 10th consecutive Scudetto.

Sassuolo moved up fourth with a 3-2 win over Sampdoria as seventh-placed Atalanta were held 2-2 at Bologna.

At the San Siro, Ante Rebic headed in the opener for Milan from a Hakan Calhanoglu corner on 10 minutes, with the Turkish midfielder adding a second from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

italy-soccer-serie-a Source: Luca Bruno

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved an Immobile penalty but Luis Alberto headed in the rebound.

But Lazio’s top scorer grabbed the equaliser before the hour mark, finishing off a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic cross for his ninth league goal of the campaign, only for Hernandez to have the final say.

In Verona, Inter extended their winning run as they target a first Scudetto since 2010 with their European hopes now over.

Lautaro Martinez broke through in the 52nd minute, connecting with an Achraf Hakimi cross to volley in his sixth goal this season and first since November 8.

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Ivan Ilic pulled the hosts level on 63 minutes after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic let a Davide Faraoni cross slip, with Milan Skriniar failing to stop the Serb tapping in his first Verona goal.

But Slovak Skriniar made up for his error six minutes later, getting his head to a Marcelo Brozovic cross to beat Verona ‘keeper Marco Silvestri.

“We showed great ruthlessness and determination,” said Conte.

“Now, they all need to make the most of this break to rest a bit because nobody has had any time off this year. They need to unplug for a few days and then be even readier to go again.”

Inter equalled their best goalscoring start to a season since 1960/1961, when they also scored 34 goals after 14 games.

In Rome, Jordan Veretout scored the opener on 11 minutes, with Edin Dzeko also on target in the second half before Gianluca Mancini’s header proved decisive with 13 minutes remaining.

Joao Pedro scored both Cagliari goals, the second from the penalty spot in injury time.

New Genoa coach Davide Ballardini got off to a winning start, 2-1 at promoted Spezia, for just their second victory of the season and first since September 20.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie