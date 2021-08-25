Serie A return for Lucas Torreira as midfielder leaves Arsenal

FIORENTINA HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Lucas Torreira from Arsenal.
The 25-year-old midfielder has agreed an initial loan switch, with the Serie A club holding an option to buy at the end of the season.
Uruguay international Torreira decided on a return to Italy, having joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018.
He made 89 appearances for the Gunners and scored four goals.
