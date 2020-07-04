Massive day for Ireland as O'Brien and McNamara win Epsom Derby

WELL NO ONE saw this coming. No one that is except Emmet McNamara, the 30-year-old Limerick jockey who was riding his first Derby and who shocked the racing world by steering Serpentine to Epsom glory.

It was such a strange Derby, a stunned silence around Epsom, largely because so few people were allowed inside the course but also because of what transpired.

Rarely does a front-runner stay on in a race as big as this.

But Serpentine – a 25-1 outsider – did so.

Foolishly, the pack let him go, aware Serpentine only won his first race a week ago, fully expecting him to run out of gas.

But he never did.

Instead the gap got bigger and bigger. There were 10 lengths between Serpentine and his chasers with two furlongs remaining and while the gap closed somewhat, it was quickly becoming apparent that he would not be caught.

“I think I got a little bit of a freebie,” McNamara said afterwards. “But I had a huge amount of confidence in the horse having spoken to Aidan during the week.

“He said he is a horse who can stay – so go at your own tempo. If you give him a breather at midway then he will hang on. And he did.”

For Limerick’s McNamara this was clearly the biggest day of his career.

He said: “The feeling is a bit surreal, really. I can’t believe it.

“I have so much gratitude for Aidan O’Brien and all his family. I have spent a fantastic six years there and to all the owners who showed faith in me today, I just want to say a massive thanks.”

