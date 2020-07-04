This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Massive day for Ireland as O'Brien and McNamara win Epsom Derby

Limerick jockey Emmet McNamara enjoys biggest success of his career on 25-1 shot Serpentine.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 5:19 PM
21 minutes ago 498 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5141641
McNamara guides Serpentine home for a shock win.
Image: Edward Whitaker


Image: Edward Whitaker

Updated 21 minutes ago

WELL NO ONE saw this coming. No one that is except Emmet McNamara, the 30-year-old Limerick jockey who was riding his first Derby and who shocked the racing world by steering Serpentine to Epsom glory.

It was such a strange Derby, a stunned silence around Epsom, largely because so few people were allowed inside the course but also because of what transpired.

Rarely does a front-runner stay on in a race as big as this.

But Serpentine – a 25-1 outsider – did so.

Foolishly, the pack let him go, aware Serpentine only won his first race a week ago, fully expecting him to run out of gas.

But he never did.

Instead the gap got bigger and bigger. There were 10 lengths between Serpentine and his chasers with two furlongs remaining and while the gap closed somewhat, it was quickly becoming apparent that he would not be caught.

“I think I got a little bit of a freebie,” McNamara said afterwards. “But I had a huge amount of confidence in the horse having spoken to Aidan during the week.

“He said he is a horse who can stay – so go at your own tempo. If you give him a breather at midway then he will hang on. And he did.”
For Limerick’s McNamara this was clearly the biggest day of his career.

He said: “The feeling is a bit surreal, really. I can’t believe it.

“I have so much gratitude for Aidan O’Brien and all his family. I have spent a fantastic six years there and to all the owners who showed faith in me today, I just want to say a massive thanks.”

(More to follow)

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

