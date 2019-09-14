This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 14 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Serrano dominates courageous Hardy to tee up potential 2020 New York headliner v Katie Taylor

The Battle for Brooklyn was won comprehensively by the Puerto Rican, while her Irish-American opponent once more proved her extraordinary mettle.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 5:13 AM
6 minutes ago 25 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4809416
Amanda Serrano (L) throws a left uppercut at Heather Hardy.
Image: Frank Franklin II
Amanda Serrano (L) throws a left uppercut at Heather Hardy.
Amanda Serrano (L) throws a left uppercut at Heather Hardy.
Image: Frank Franklin II

AMANDA SERRANO PRODUCED a dominant performance to inflict upon Heather Hardy a first-ever professional boxing defeat and relieve her fellow Brooklynite of the WBO World featherweight title at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Saturday.

Serrano came within a whisker of blowing away Hardy within the opening round only for ‘The Heat’ to show remarkable resolve, biting down on her mouthpiece and battling her way through a quixotic task all the way to the final bell.

Puerto Rican-born Serrano was awarded a deserved unanimous decision on scores of 98-91, 98-91 and 98-92, and looked by far the physically stronger specimen at her ideal weight of 126 pounds.

‘The Real Deal’, seven years Hardy’s junior at 30, began like a woman possessed and finished having landed almost twice as many total punches as her opponent.

boxing-serrano-hardy Serrano lands a left hand. Source: Frank Franklin II

Hardy took a shellacking on the ropes towards the end of the opener, Serrano blasting her off either side. At one point, it seemed referee Mike Ortega had seen enough, but it transpired that he instead peculiarly ended the first round a split second before the ringside bell sounded.

Hardy, who was kitted out in Irish colours and even had a tricolour braided into her hair, somehow fended off another barrage in the second and slowly grew into the contest. She nicked a round or two in the middle as she targeted Serrano’s body especially.

But it was southpaw Serrano who finished the stronger, ramping up the offensive pressure and forcing Hardy back onto the backfoot for significant spells.

boxing-serrano-hardy Hardy fights back. Source: Frank Franklin II

Following the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that new featherweight champion Serrano is now in pole position to challenge Katie Taylor for the undisputed lightweight title, but reiterated recent suggestions that Taylor will likely first challenge one of the light-welterweight world champions next month.

“Katie might go up to 140 for her next fight to try and become a multi-weight world champion herself,” Hearn told DAZN post-fight. “She’ll still hold all the belts at 135 — 135 [is] not a problem for Katie Taylor to make.

For me, that could be the first all-female fight to headline at Madison Square Garden [Theater], Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano.

“Serrano was brilliant tonight, and Heather Hardy showed so much guts.

I think Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are going to move into the big bucks now, and I think that it a massive fight and a career-defining fight for both fighters, and a historic fight for women’s boxing.

Serrano is contractually obliged to face Taylor in what would be the third of her three-fight co-promotional deal with Hearn’s Matchroom, but Taylor is expected to first temporarily move up in weight in pursuit of new hardware in early November.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie