Man United target Sesko signs 5-year deal with RB Leipzig

The 19-year-old striker scored 11 goals across 37 appearances for Salzburg last season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 11:58 AM
RB LEIPZIG HAVE won the race to sign highly-rated Slovenian international Benjamin Sesko.

The 19-year-old striker had been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, but has now signed a five-year-contract with Leipzig, the German club have confirmed.

Sesko will remain with his current club, FC Red Bull Salzburg, for the season before joining Leipzig next summer.

Sesko scored 11 goals across 37 appearances for Salzburg last season as the club secured  the domestic double.

The striker made his international debut the day after his 21st birthday in June 2021, and has scored twice in 13 games for Slovenia.

“I’m very happy to be able to make the move to RB Leipzig in 2023 and that the transfer is now confirmed,” Sesko said.

RB Leipzig are one of the best clubs in Germany and are establishing themselves as one of the best in Europe year on year. A success story has been written here in just a few years and I want to be a part of it in the future.

“The club’s philosophy of placing trust in young players and playing attractive, attacking football is a perfect fit for me.

“The city, the stadium and the whole infrastructure at RB Leipzig, as well as the many good discussions with the club, convinced me that this move is absolutely the right decision.

“My focus is now on the season with Salzburg, that I want to use to continue developing and be as successful as possible.”

Leipzig are also close to re-signing Chelsea’s Timo Werner, who left the German club for London in 2020. 

