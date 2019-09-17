Setback for Liverpool as they open Champions League campaign with a loss

LIVERPOOL SUFFERED A disappointing Champions League opener, as they were beaten 2-0 away by Napoli tonight.

An 82nd-minute Dries Mertens penalty and a stoppage time Fernando Llorente goal earned a win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Napoli 1-0 Liverpool - Mertens from the penalty spot after Robertson was penalised for a foul in the box https://t.co/sS4deTR2W0 #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/BMmjJuLebu — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 17, 2019

That's that. Llorente makes it 2-0 to Napoli and Liverpool are going to start their Champions League defence with a defeat https://t.co/sS4deTR2W0 #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/qmBCFSwqBW — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 17, 2019

More to follow

