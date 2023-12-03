Advertisement
Martin Seras Limas/INPHO The Ireland men after their defeat to Fiji.
Both Ireland sides stopped in quarter-finals at Dubai Sevens

They lost out to Fiji and Canada at the inaugural SVNS Series leg.
20 minutes ago

BOTH IRELAND SIDES have seen their respective Dubai Sevens bids ultimately end at the quarter-final stage.

James Topping’s men fell to Fiji, while Allan Temple-Jones’ women’s team were stopped by Canada at the inaugural HSBC SVNS Series leg in Dubai.

They then had mixed fortunes in the 5th/6th place play-offs, with the men defeating Samoa and the women beaten by Fiji.

After a successful Saturday, on which Harry McNulty and Stacey Flood both earned their 50th caps, day two at The Sevens Stadium was disappointing.

Ireland men trailed 29-0 to Fiji at half time of their quarter-final, but tries from the returning Terry Kennedy, Zac Ward, Jordan Conroy and McNulty brought it to 29-24 by the finish.

While Fiji later lost to South Africa — who now face Argentina in the final — Ireland went on to finish fifth after a convincing 28-7 win over Samoa.

They emerged as Pool B runners-up behind Argentina yesterday, kicking off the new campaign with wins over Australia (19-12) and Spain (35-10) before losing to the Pumas on a 10-point margin.

Ireland women, meanwhile, suffered a 14-12 quarter-final defeat to Canada. 7-7 at half time after a converted Lucy Mulhall try, the Canadians enjoyed a second stronger period on the scoreboard and a late Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe effort couldn’t rescue Ireland.

amee-leigh-murphy-crowe Martin Seras Limas / INPHO Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe in action against Canada. Martin Seras Limas / INPHO / INPHO

Canada then lost to New Zealand, who who face Australia in final, while Ireland fell to Fiji on a scoreline of 24-19. Emily Lane, Béibhinn Parsons and Vicky Elmes Kinlan bagged the Irish tries, with captain Mulhall in typically excellent kicking form.

Yesterday, Temple-Jones’ charges enjoyed wins over Japan (35-7) and Brazil (19-14) before Australia, last year’s Dubai champions, won the Pool B decider by 28 points.

Ireland Women’s Dubai Sevens Squad

  • Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)
  • Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)
  • Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)
  • Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)
  • Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)
  • Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)
  • Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)
  • Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)
  • Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland Men’s Dubai Sevens Squad

  • Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)
  • Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)
  • Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)
  • Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)
  • Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
  • Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)
  • Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)
  • Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)
  • Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)
  • Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)
  • Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)
  • Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)
  • Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).
