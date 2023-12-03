Both Ireland sides stopped in quarter-finals at Dubai Sevens

BOTH IRELAND SIDES have seen their respective Dubai Sevens bids ultimately end at the quarter-final stage.
James Topping’s men fell to Fiji, while Allan Temple-Jones’ women’s team were stopped by Canada at the inaugural HSBC SVNS Series leg in Dubai.
They then had mixed fortunes in the 5th/6th place play-offs, with the men defeating Samoa and the women beaten by Fiji.
After a successful Saturday, on which Harry McNulty and Stacey Flood both earned their 50th caps, day two at The Sevens Stadium was disappointing.
Ireland men trailed 29-0 to Fiji at half time of their quarter-final, but tries from the returning Terry Kennedy, Zac Ward, Jordan Conroy and McNulty brought it to 29-24 by the finish.
While Fiji later lost to South Africa — who now face Argentina in the final — Ireland went on to finish fifth after a convincing 28-7 win over Samoa.
They emerged as Pool B runners-up behind Argentina yesterday, kicking off the new campaign with wins over Australia (19-12) and Spain (35-10) before losing to the Pumas on a 10-point margin.
Ireland women, meanwhile, suffered a 14-12 quarter-final defeat to Canada. 7-7 at half time after a converted Lucy Mulhall try, the Canadians enjoyed a second stronger period on the scoreboard and a late Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe effort couldn’t rescue Ireland.
Canada then lost to New Zealand, who who face Australia in final, while Ireland fell to Fiji on a scoreline of 24-19. Emily Lane, Béibhinn Parsons and Vicky Elmes Kinlan bagged the Irish tries, with captain Mulhall in typically excellent kicking form.
Yesterday, Temple-Jones’ charges enjoyed wins over Japan (35-7) and Brazil (19-14) before Australia, last year’s Dubai champions, won the Pool B decider by 28 points.
Ireland Women’s Dubai Sevens Squad
- Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)
- Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)
- Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)
- Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)
- Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)
- Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)
- Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)
- Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)
- Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)
- Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)
- Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)
- Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)
- Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)
Ireland Men’s Dubai Sevens Squad
- Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)
- Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)
- Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)
- Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)
- Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
- Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)
- Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)
- Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)
- Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)
- Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)
- Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)
- Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)
- Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).