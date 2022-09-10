Ireland suffer Sevens World Cup quarter-final defeat

IRELAND FELL TO A 28-0 loss against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup Sevens quarter-final.

The defending champions were rarely troubled during the game in Cape Town and dictated the pace from the start. An opening-minute try helped the Black Ferns to a 7-0 lead at half-time.

A field-length sprint from Portia Woodman doubled their advantage. Alena Saili and Shiray Kaka added some gloss to the scoreboard before the final whistle.

That’s one way to bring up your 20th #RWC7s try 🙌@PortiaWoodman skips past the Irish defence and cruises to the try line #RWC7s | #HereToSevens | @nz_sevens pic.twitter.com/F6L5CwIwtz — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 10, 2022

Aiden McNulty’s side are now set for the 5/8 place play-offs where they will take on the loser of the France-Fiji quarter-final at 9.40am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s men’s team face South Africa in the quarter-final later tonight. Kick-off is at 09.33pm.