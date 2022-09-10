Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland suffer Sevens World Cup quarter-final defeat

The final score in Cape Town was 28-0.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Sep 2022, 8:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,633 Views 0 Comments
Image: Travis Prior/INPHO
IRELAND FELL TO A 28-0 loss against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup Sevens quarter-final. 

The defending champions were rarely troubled during the game in Cape Town and dictated the pace from the start. An opening-minute try helped the Black Ferns to a 7-0 lead at half-time.

A field-length sprint from Portia Woodman doubled their advantage. Alena Saili and Shiray Kaka added some gloss to the scoreboard before the final whistle. 

 

Aiden McNulty’s side are now set for the 5/8 place play-offs where they will take on the loser of the France-Fiji quarter-final at 9.40am on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Ireland’s men’s team face South Africa in the quarter-final later tonight. Kick-off is at 09.33pm. 

