This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sevilla stumble once again in La Liga title race after draw against Bilbao

Another slip up as third-placed Sevilla gave Barca and Real the chance to pull further clear in Spain.

By AFP Friday 3 Jan 2020, 10:36 PM
11 minutes ago 138 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4953392
Sevilla's Jesus Navas (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Sevilla's Jesus Navas (file pic).
Sevilla's Jesus Navas (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SEVILLA GAVE BARCELONA and Real Madrid the chance to pull further clear in La Liga’s title race after they began the year by drawing 1-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao tonight.

Bilbao took an early lead through Ander Capa at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and while an own-goal from Unai Nunez brought Sevilla level on the hour, the home side were unable to find a winner.

It means Sevilla trail Real Madrid, who they play at the Santiago Bernabeu on 18 January, by two points and Barcelona by four.

Those gaps will grow on Saturday if Madrid win away at Getafe and Barcelona overcome local rivals Espanyol.

With Atletico Madrid struggling for goals and Valencia still recovering after removing their coach, Sevilla have looked like the team most likely to challenge Spain’s established duo.

But after an encouraging run of form in October and November, Julen Lopetegui’s side have managed only one win from their last four league matches.

Qualification for the Champions League may soon be the best they can hope for, which would be no mean feat after they signed 13 players and sold 15 last summer, as well as hiring a new coach.

Athletic Bilbao are in the hunt too. They sit seventh, three points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who play at home to Levante on Saturday.

Gaizka Garitano’s side took the lead in the 15th minute after an excellent control and finish from Capa, with Kenan Kodro finding the net again shortly after only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Sevilla turned the screw in the second half.

Jesus Navas, making his 500th appearance for Sevilla, almost set up an equaliser only for Luuk de Jong’s finish from six yards to come back off the post.

The home side did level with half an hour left. Lucas Ocampos drove to the line and his cross was turned in by Nunez at the near post.

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie