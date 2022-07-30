Membership : Access or Sign Up
France defender becomes Barcelona's fifth summer signing in reported €50 million move

Jules Kounde has agreed to join the Catalan club.

By Press Association Saturday 30 Jul 2022, 5:02 PM
BARCELONA HAVE agreed the signing of France defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and set a buy-out clause of £1 billion euros.

The Catalan club say Kounde, 23, will sign a five-year contract at the Nou Camp amid a reported €50 million deal.

Kounde will be officially unveiled as a Barca player on Monday.

He will become the club’s fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Raphinha from Leeds, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Chelsea’s Danish defender Andreas Christensen.

Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 and won the Europa League in his first season in Spain. He has played 11 times for France.

