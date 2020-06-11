Sevilla derby win cuts gap on Real Madrid and Barcelona as La Liga returns

SEVILLA BEAT REAL Betis 2-0 as La Liga returned after three months away on Thursday, becoming the second of Europe’s five major leagues to resume following the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Bundesliga in Germany restarted on 16 May, La Liga opened its doors again to players but not supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where the usually vibrant Seville derby was played in front of empty stands.

The game was the first in Spain’s top flight since 10 March but 93 days later another professional fixture has been completed without incident, offering further encouragement to the Premier League in England and Serie A in Italy.

Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla the lead from a 56th-minute penalty and Fernando then added the second goal for the home side, who are third in the table.

Second-placed Real Madrid are on six points ahead on 56 points while Barcelona are two points further in front at the top of La Liga.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!