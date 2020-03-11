This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roma will not travel to Spain for Europa League clash with Sevilla

The Serie A club’s flight has not been granted permission to land in Spain.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 1:42 PM
45 minutes ago 1,204 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5041818
An AS Roma flag is waved during a La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.
Image: Manu R.B./AlterPhotos/ABACA
An AS Roma flag is waved during a La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.
An AS Roma flag is waved during a La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.
Image: Manu R.B./AlterPhotos/ABACA

AS ROMA HAVE confirmed they will not travel to Seville for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash with Sevilla FC because their plane from Italy is not authorised to land in Spain.

The fixture at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium was already due to take place behind closed doors due to COVID-19 fears.

The Serie A club said in a statement: “Roma will not fly to Spain for Thursday’s Europa League meeting with Sevilla, after the team was declined permission for the plane to land in the region.

“The Giallorossi were due to fly out on Wednesday afternoon for the first leg of the last-16 tie, which was scheduled to take place at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Thursday evening.

However, as part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Spanish authorities would not give permission for the team’s flight from the Italian capital to land in Spain.

Roma also say they are expecting to hear “more details from Uefa soon”.

The Spanish (AFE) and Italian (AIC) players’ unions have asked Uefa that games between Italian and Spanish teams be suspended.

On Tuesday, Italian side Atalanta’s Champions League game at Valencia on Wednesday went ahead as planned, but Getafe are reportedly refusing to travel to Italy to face Inter in their Europa League match on Thursday.

All sport in Italy is currently suspended until 3 April, but this does not include Italian clubs or national teams participating in international competitions. In Spain, La Liga fixtures are set to be played behind closed doors until 15 April.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, the Spanish FA confirmed that all football outside of the top two divisions will be suspended for a minimum of two weeks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie