'Johnny's still the boss and he will be until whenever he decides to retire'

JOEY CARBERY WAS handed another opportunity to stake his claim as the man to succeed Johnny Sexton at the Aviva Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Having come in for his first Guinness Six Nations start in the defeat to France, the 26-year-old retained his place at 10 for the visit of the Azzurri.

The Munster out-half started brightly – crossing the line for the game’s opening try with only three minutes on the clock – and although Andy Farrell’s side ran out 57-6 winners, their performance was described as “inconsistent and sloppy at times” by the Ireland head coach.

A flaw in the rule book meant the game was effectively ended as a contest inside 20 minutes as the away team were forced to play with 13 players.

Yet, despite the numerical advantage, Sexton’s arrival onto the pitch in place of Carbery on 52 minutes visibly restored some order after what had been a ragged second half display.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Front Row – The42′s new rugby show in partnership with Guinness – Murray Kinsella says the 36-year-old’s importance to the team is still there for all to see.

“Johnny’s the boss,” said Murray, speaking with co-panellists, Ireland international Eimear Considine and comedian Seán Burke. “He’s still the boss and he’s going to be the boss for the next year or until whenever he decides to retire.

“He’s one of the best players Irish rugby has every produced and he’s one of the best players in world rugby, and had that award [World Rugby Player of the Year] in 2018.

He’s still performing and there’s still a gulf. It felt like a massive opportunity for Joey Carbery even though it wasn’t a game of massive stature, but he gets his second consecutive start and you really want to see him grab hold of the game.

“It didn’t feel like that at all. He had some lovely touches and he’s got great skills, and I know he his goal kicks were tough from out wide. He probably would have wanted to nail those moments.

“And then you just got that sense when Johnny comes on that they’re going to finish this out strongly. Everyone around him just looks more comfortable and cohesive, so there’s still work to do on that.

“It’s still a big question for Ireland – how they’ll cope without Johnny if he gets injury at a World Cup or, indeed, a Six Nations. There’s still a little bit of doubt over it.”

Joey Carbery scored Ireland's first try. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It may be a rest week, but Ireland’s focus now turns to the trip Twickenham to face England on Saturday, 12 March.

With leaders France three points the better, Farrell needs to secure victory over his nation of birth – and Scotland on the final weekend – and hope either Wales or England can do them a favour against Les Bleus.

However, Eddie Jones insists they “don’t fear anyone” in the race for the championship, and the emergence of Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith has brought a fresh level of excitement.

The 23-year-old scored 18 of England’s 23 points in Saturday’s victory over Wales, and it will be interesting to see the stark contrasts between Sexton and rugby’s new superstar.

“It’s going to be the big talking points ahead of the game, given the experience Johnny has and Marcus being pretty new to it,” says Eimear Considine. “His ego must be through the roof at the moment. How many player of the match awards has he got?

“As a number 10, you need to be brimming with that confidence heading into the latter Six Nations games. It’s the most important part as there is still a championship in it for England.

“He’s going to be full of confidence and that’s something we don’t need as a country.”

England's Marcus Smith. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“Marcus Smith is growing in stature every game,” explains Murray. “There’s a lot of hype about him as a young out-half who has come into the team, and now there’s the weird counter-hype against him and a backlash about him getting man of the match awards and people thinking there’s too much [hype].

“I do get excited about players like that. It’s brilliant to see young guys with that attacking skill and flair getting into the international scene.”

On the two players, Murray adds: “They are two riveting characters, aren’t they? They are the heartbeats of their teams and unbelievably ambitious. Smith’s a young guy, but you heard Jerry Flannery, who coached him at Harlequins, talking about him wanting to be the best player in the world and being really honest with that.”

Johnny Sexton in action yesterday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Johnny Sexton has similarly lofty ambitions and has driven everyone around him. Two unbelievable characters, rather different players in terms of Smith’s ability to beat defenders and his flair on the ball.

He’s got a really lovely goose step where he hops up into the air and suddenly accelerates away and he has beaten you before you know it. His passing is excellent, he chips and chases – stuff that Sexton used to do with a bit more pace in his game.

“Sexton is the controller, the chess master. He’s always moving the different pieces around, putting defenders where he wants them, and then striking when the opportunity arises.

“It’s a real battle of minds and they’re probably a little bit different in terms of their styles, but they are two guys who are just constantly discussed by fans.”

