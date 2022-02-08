WHILE JOHNNY SEXTON might have felt there something was coming in the French media this week, he probably didn’t predict it was coming from Montpellier head coach Philippe Saint-André.

The former France head coach suggested that Ireland might be better off without their captain ahead of Saturday’s clash with les Bleus in Paris.

In an interview in French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique yesterday, Saint-André was asked if Ireland are too dependent on Sexton.

“Less and less, I find,” responded Saint-André.

“In fact, to be honest, they are maybe better without him.

“I like Ross Byrne, he is capable of exceptional things. Yes, Sexton is an icon, he remains the starter, but Byrne has played more than him this season at Leinster. They have a new generation who are showing up well, who are interesting.”

It may simply be a coincidence that Leinster out-half Byrne is out of contract at the end of this season and has been linked with a move to the Top 14, but Saint-André’s comments about Sexton certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Sexton himself was not surprised to hear that he was being discussed in the French media the week of Ireland’s clash with Fabien Galthié’s side.

“I’m well used to it at this stage, this week of the season,” said Sexton this afternoon.

“France, whether it’s home or away, there’s always something from one direction or another, whether it’s inside the camp or outside the camp. The one you’re referring to is obviously outside the camp.

“You can’t control what people say, you have to do your talking on the pitch. It’s nothing new for me in this fixture to have some things thrown at me that you wouldn’t expect.”

Sexton is more concerned about what he and Ireland are doing this week to ready themselves for what will be an immense challenge on the pitch at Stade de France on Saturday.

Galthié’s men opened their championship with a bonus-point win over Italy last weekend but Ireland will expect them to be much-improved for the second-round clash.

France warmed-up with a bonus-point win over Italy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The French have played some superb rugby under Galthié, beating the All Blacks back in November just after Ireland had done the same, but they have not won a Six Nations title since all the way back in 2010.

Ireland have also been in excellent form under Andy Farrell. They’re currently on a nine-game winning streak and with seven of those victories having come at home in Dublin, a big win away in Paris would be another significant marker in their progress, as well as a huge step towards Six Nations success this year.

“It’s important,” said Sexton. “We’re at the Stade de France and in 18 months’ time, we’re going to have two group games there in the World Cup [against South Africa and Scotland].

“It would be good to have good memories of this place but away from home you just need to realise what you are up against.

“It will be a hostile crowd, it will be 50/50 decisions that tend to go against you. That’s what you are up against but once the game starts it’s the same size pitch and we’re just focusing on our performance. We haven’t spoken too much yet about the fact that it’s away but we’re hoping that there’s a big performance in us away from home.”

Saturday night in Paris will be box office.

“We’re playing against one of the most in-form teams in the world,” said Sexton. “We are in good form as well so it has been hyped up. If we can win in Stade de France it puts us in a good position to win a championship. We’ve been there a few times over the years.

“We lifted the trophy there in 2014. In 2018 we started off the Grand Slam year in that game so if you win there it gives you a great chance of competing for the championship. We’re not hiding away from that. It’s a big game.”