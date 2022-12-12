Sexton and Furlong 'not a million miles away' from return for Gloucester clash

LEINSTER MAY BE able to welcome back captain Johnny Sexton and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong for Friday’s clash with Gloucester in the Champions Cup.

Both Ireland internationals were absent from last weekend’s 42-10 win over Racing in Le Havre due to injury, although Leinster didn’t miss them in an impressive six-try performance that served as a statement of the province’s intent in Europe this season.

Sexton injured his calf during Ireland’s autumn Test series, while Furlong picked up an ankle issue in the URC win over Ulster two weekends ago.

Given the shortened turnaround from the Racing game to the clash with Gloucester at the RDS in Dublin on Friday, head coach Leo Cullen would certainly welcome having more options to pick from.

That said, Ross Byrne and Michael Ala’alatoa played very well at out-half and tighthead against Racing, so it remains to be seen if Cullen mixes things up.

“They were both due to run over the past couple of days, so we will see how they went,” said Cullen of Sexton and Furlong post-match in Le Havre.

“They are not a million miles away.”

Cullen was a happy man on Saturday evening as Leinster headed for home. They were excellent against Racing despite their travel travails on Friday when delays and diversions caused by the cold weather meant it took them over 16 hours to get from their base in Dublin to their team hotel in Le Havre.

Despite the long journey, Leinster made a brilliant start against Racing as they scored through Andrew Porter within four minutes of kick-off.

“It was just trying to get into some level of rituals this morning so players would be in a good space,” said Cullen.

“Credit to everyone that’s here, they prepared well earlier in the week so you are able to deal with some of those disruptions. That’s probably the trick for us now, go back and try and get into Gloucester as early as we can so we start that preparation cycle.

Leinster were excellent in Le Havre. Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

“At this time of year, you have to be able to deal with those disruptions, whatever that is. We have seen over the years plenty of examples where games get shifted, times moved, whatever it is. It’s just making sure that we are able to move onto the next plan quite quickly. Credit to players for how they went about their business over the past 48 hours. Huge credit to them.”

Leinster’s attack was in fine form at Stade Océane on Saturday as Cullen and Stuart Lancaster’s team demonstrated that they have many different ways of breaking defences down.

But the head coach was as pleased with the gritty work of his forwards and his players’ effort in defence.

“We know how hard it is traditionally over the years to come to France and win, so to come away from home and get a bonus point win…. yeah, there are different types of rugby that you need,” said Cullen.

“Racing are not like your typical French team the way they are playing at the moment. They play with a lot of speed and a lot of intensity. You need to get a good level of parity especially with some of the up close forward exchanges so how we went about that, scrum and lineout maul was pleasing.

“It’s the energy that guys are giving each other the whole time, that fight and work-rate for each other. That example of Andrew [Porter making a try-saving tackle] just on half time was a great example and there were plenty more in the second half because they have players with such a variety of skills.

“I’m sure that Racing will still have plenty to give in this tournament.”

It remains to be seen whether the Parisians can bounce back from this hammering when they face Harlequins in London on Sunday, but we know for certain that Leinster are going to have a huge say in this competition.

