Ireland confirm Sexton and Henshaw have been ruled out of the England game

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that captain Johnny Sexton and centre Robbie Henshaw have been ruled out of this Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with England at Twickenham.

Sexton injured his hamstring in the win over Wales last Friday night, while Henshaw sustained an abductor strain in the same game, according to the IRFU.

It leaves Ireland boss Andy Farrell without two highly-experienced backs for the trip to London.

Ulster out-half Billy Burns will follow the return-to-play protocols this week after suffering a head injury against the Welsh.

He and Leinster’s Ross Byrne will be in contention for Ireland’s number 10 shirt.

Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell now look certain to start in midfield with Henshaw absent.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Meanwhile, second row Iain Henderson will return to training today after missing the Wales game with “a medical issue”.

His Ulster team-mate, Jacob Stockdale, “will continue his calf rehab in camp with a view to training later in the week,” seemingly ruling him out of the England game.

Munster back Shane Daly has resumed full training after an injury last week.