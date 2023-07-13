Johnny Sexton faces anxious wait after lengthy disciplinary hearing

IRELAND CAPTAIN JOHNNY Sexton will have to wait until the coming days to learn his World Cup fate after a lengthy disciplinary hearing via video conference today.

The 38-year-old faces an anxious wait before a final decision is announced. It was hoped that the verdict would be delivered this evening, but The 42 understands the independent disciplinary committee will now consider the details of the case overnight at least.

It’s thought that the committee intends to communicate their final decision to Sexton, Leinster Rugby, and EPCR in the coming days. Obviously, all parties will hope the decision can be reached as soon as possible.

The hearing relates to Sexton’s behaviour towards referee Jaco Peyper and his assistants in the wake of Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle in Dublin in May.

A ban could rule Sexton out of Ireland’s World Cup warm-up games, while a longer suspension could even threaten his participation in the tournament itself. Sexton is due to retire after the World Cup, so is obviously desperate to be available as soon as possible to continue leading Andy Farrell’s side.

Having started at 9am this morning, today’s independent hearing lasted all that way through until this evening. The hearing has now broken up and the disciplinary committee will deliberate over the details.

The committee is made up of England’s Christopher Quinlan [the chair of the committee], Adam Casselden of Australia, and Portugal’s Marcello D’Orey.

They now have a huge decision to reach, with Sexton’s World Cup involvement potentially on the line. The Ireland skipper will no doubt have pointed to his clean disciplinary record at today’s hearing in the expectation that maximum mitigation would apply to any possible suspension. Sexton is also likely to have argued that he was accredited to be on the pitch despite not playing in the final.

He has been sidelined with a groin injury since March but was seen on video approaching Peyper, Karl Dickson, and Christophe Ridley after Leinster’s defeat and briefly making a comment to them.

It has been alleged by South African newspaper Rapport that Sexton told the match officials, “You’re a f**king disgrace” before walking away.

Initially, it appeared that Sexton might not be charged and a full month passed before EPCR confirmed that he would face today’s disciplinary meeting.

An EPCR disciplinary officer formally made misconduct complaints against the out-half for his behaviour and against Leinster Rugby for “failing to exercise reasonable control” over Sexton.

The out-half has been training with Ireland this week at the IRFU’s high performance centre in Abbotstown. He has recovered from his groin injury but must now wait to learn when he will be available to play again.

If Sexton is suspended, it’s expected he will have the right to appeal.